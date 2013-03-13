FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank cap hike raises chance of dividend from FY 2014 -CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Commerzbank cap hike raises chance of dividend from FY 2014 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said a planned capital increase will improve chances of a dividend payment for financial years after 2013, but not before.

“A dividend payment for 2013 remains unlikely,” Blessing said in an analyst call on Wednesday, adding the capital hike increased the likelihood of dividend payment after 2013.

Germany’s second-biggest lender earlier announced it would raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to repay the German government part of the bail-out money it received during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.