FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank raises 2.5 bln euros in cap hike
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank raises 2.5 bln euros in cap hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Commerzbank said it had completed a 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) capital increase, a move that allowed it to repay part of a bailout given to Germany’s second-largest lender in 2009.

Earlier this month, Commerzbank said it was offering 556 million new shares at a 55 percent discount to repay funds it owes to the German government and insurer Allianz.

Commerzbank said in a statement on Wednesday that 99.7 percent of subscription rights were exercised in the capital increase, at a price of 4.50 euros per share.

$1 = 0.7779 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.