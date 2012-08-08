FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank exceeds EBA capital requirements -sources
August 8, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Commerzbank exceeds EBA capital requirements -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank has exceeded the capital requirements of the European banking watchdog EBA by 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion), two people familiar with the bank told Reuters.

EBA had requested Commerzbank to plug 5.3 billion euro capital shortfall, which the lender exceeded by 2.8 billion euros, the sources said on Wednesday.

Under industry-wide Basel III bank rules this would translate into a core capital ratio of 7.7 to 7.8 percent, they added.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

$1 = 0.8052 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Arno Schuetze

