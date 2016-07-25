FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Commerzbank capital cushion shrinks due to level of risk assets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

Commerzbank capital cushion shrinks due to level of risk assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - German lender Commerzbank on Monday said its capital cushion had narrowed to 11.5 percent at the end of June, from 12 percent at the end of March.

In a preliminary earnings statement, Commerzbank said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, under full application of Basel 3 rules, stood at 11.5 percent at the end of June 2016, compared with a ratio of 12 percent at the end of the first quarter.

The bank said valuation and methodology effects were to blame, citing, "higher risk-weighted assets (RWA) in particular for operational risks due to the consideration of new external events factored in by external databases representing industrywide damage claims of banks."

Commerzbank is due to publish full figures for the second quarter 2016 on August 2. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.