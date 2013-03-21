Commerzbank hires Citi banker as equity capital markets head

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has hired former Citigroup banker Jens Voss as Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, Germany’s second largest lender said on Thursday.

Voss replaces Ute Gerbaulet, who earlier this year left the bank to join German privately held Bankhaus Lampe.

Commerzbank ranked 20th in equity capital markets business in Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The lender has seen the departure of several senior investment bankers over the past few months.

Philipp Mohr, former global head of M&A advisory, has joined boutique investment bank William Blair. Stefan Jaecker, who was head of M&A advisory for Germany, has left Commerzbank to become head of the German operations of DC Advisory. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)