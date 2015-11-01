FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank says CEO Blessing to quit next October
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank says CEO Blessing to quit next October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing is not accepting an offer to extend his contract beyond October next year, the bank said on Sunday.

“Martin Blessing informed Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller today that he will fulfil his contract, which runs until end of October 2016, but he will not accept the offer to extend his term,” Commerzbank said in a statement.

“With deep regret, Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller has acknowledged this decision, expressing his respect as well as his high appreciation for the success that Martin Blessing has achieved,” the bank added. (Writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.