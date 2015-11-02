Germany says up to Commerzbank board to find new CEO

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finding a successor to Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing is a task for the bank’s supervisory board, a spokesman for Germany’s Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Commerzbank said on Sunday Blessing would step down next October, leaving Germany’s second largest lender seeking a new CEO as it comes out of a turnaround.

“Now it is the task of the supervisory board to find a suitable successor. We do not comment on this,” the Finance Ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference.

The German government owns just over 15 percent of Commerzbank via the bank rescue fund Soffin.

“Regarding the government’s stake, there is no change in the situation,” the ministry spokesman added. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)