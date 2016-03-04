FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2016 / 12:42 PM / a year ago

Internal candidate seen ahead in Commerzbank CEO search -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s search for a candidate to succeed current Chief Executive Martin Blessing has narrowed, with two internal candidates favoured on the shortlist, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The focus is on 51-year old Markus Beumer, who leads Commerzbank’s flagship corporate lending business with Germany’s medium-sized “Mittelstand” companies, and Martin Zielke, 53, head of business with private customers, one of the sources said.

Commerzbank Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller said last month he intended to find a replacement for Blessing by the bank’s annual shareholder meeting on April 30, adding that he had strong internal and external candidates to hand.

Blessing announced in November his intention to step down, saying 2016 was a good time to relinquish the helm of Germany’s second biggest lender, which he has led since 2008.

Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Kathrin Jones and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

