FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank to name Zielke as new CEO -Welt am Sonntag
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2016 / 2:12 PM / a year ago

Commerzbank to name Zielke as new CEO -Welt am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Martin Zielke, board member in charge of Commerzbank’s business with private customers, is to succeed Martin Blessing as the German lender’s chief executive, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported, not citing where it obtained the information.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Sources earlier told Reuters that the bank had narrowed its search for a candidate to succeed Blessing, who will step down at some point this year, pointing to Zielke as among those favoured for the job. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.