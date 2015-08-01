Commerzbank to offer new contract to CEO Blessing - paper

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing will be offered a new contract to remain at the bank, a German paper reported in an advance copy of an article to be published on Sunday.

Blessing’s contract expires in October 2016 and it will likely therefore be a topic of discussion for after the European summer break, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing supervisory board sources.

Blessing has previously declined to comment on the issue of his contract. The paper reported him as saying he would give an answer when the time came.

A spokesman for Commerzbank declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)