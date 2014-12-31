Commerzbank sticks to 2016 ROE target despite headwinds -paper

FRANKFURT, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank still aims for a return on equity (ROE) of more than 10 percent in its core business by 2016, its chief executive told a German paper.

“That is our goal for 2016, even though the market environment has become more challenging,” Martin Blessing told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.

Since the goal was set in 2012, the euro crisis has dragged on, depressing demand for financial services and forcing the European Central Bank to keep interest rates at record lows, hurting banks’ ability to make money from lending.

Last week, a person close to the thinking of Commerzbank’s management board said the target had become much harder to achieve.

Commerzbank posted an ROE, a key measure of a bank’s profitability, after taxes of 5.7 percent in the first nine months of 2014 in its core bank, which excludes the 88 billion euro ($107 billion) portfolio of unwanted assets, or “bad bank”.

Blessing also said it was the bank’s goal to start paying dividends again in the future, but declined to say when that could happen. The last dividend that Commerzbank paid was for the year 2007.

Half-way through a four-year, post-crisis recovery plan for the bank, Blessing has cut costs, reduced its balance sheet by about 40 billion euros and is in the middle of laying off 5,200 staff. ($1 = 0.8228 euros)