Commerzbank to name new CEO by AGM in April - sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Commerzbank plans to present a successor for Chief Executive Martin Blessing by its annual shareholder meeting on April 20, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Commerzbank said in November that Blessing would step down from the role by October 2016, leaving Germany’s second-largest lender seeking a new CEO as it comes out of a turnaround.

The lender, which analysts expect to report a return to profit in the fourth quarter, declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)