FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank CEO: pay must realign to industry levels
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

Commerzbank CEO: pay must realign to industry levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Compensation paid to bankers in future must be oriented more toward pay in the real economy, Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Wednesday.

Excessive pay was one of the areas banks were addressing as they endure a cultural and regulatory sea change in the wake of the financial crisis, Blessing told a financial conference organized by Handelsblatt newspaper, adding that the changes would take at least a few more years to complete.

“It would be appropriate if excessively high pay would narrow again towards that in industry,” Blessing said, adding however, that any bank that took the first step to curb pay risked losing talented employees to rivals.

Blessing’s own pay has been limited to 500,000 euros ($628,100) a year ever since Germany’s second-largest bank was forced to take a state bailout.

$1 = 0.7961 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Philipp Halstrick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.