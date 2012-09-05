Commerzbank CEO: pay must realign to industry levels

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Compensation paid to bankers in future must be oriented more toward pay in the real economy, Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Wednesday.

Excessive pay was one of the areas banks were addressing as they endure a cultural and regulatory sea change in the wake of the financial crisis, Blessing told a financial conference organized by Handelsblatt newspaper, adding that the changes would take at least a few more years to complete.

“It would be appropriate if excessively high pay would narrow again towards that in industry,” Blessing said, adding however, that any bank that took the first step to curb pay risked losing talented employees to rivals.

Blessing’s own pay has been limited to 500,000 euros ($628,100) a year ever since Germany’s second-largest bank was forced to take a state bailout.