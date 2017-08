FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has picked former chief risk officer Stefan Schmittmann as its new supervisory board chairman, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Schmittmann is to succeed Klaus-Peter Mueller in early 2018, the person added.

Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)