Commerzbank says took hit on Detroit exposure in Q2
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2013 / 8:03 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank says took hit on Detroit exposure in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said the default of Detroit had dented second-quarter earnings, adding that the lender had made “adequate” provisions.

“It is a reasonable, substantial number that has been taken into impairment,” Engels said about the scale of the Detroit hit, declining to put a figure on it.

Separately, the Frankfurt-based bank said business with small to medium-sized companies would be lower in the third quarter when compared with the second quarter.

The Frankfurt-based bank said provisions for bad ship loans in 2014 will most likely be on the same level as 2013, despite the fact that some market participants are making positive noises. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

