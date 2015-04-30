FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank CEO says plans no offer for Deutsche's Postbank
April 30, 2015

Commerzbank CEO says plans no offer for Deutsche's Postbank

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has no plans to bid for Postbank, the retail banking chain that rival Deutsche Bank aims to sell through a stock exchange offering in 2016, Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday.

“Postbank is supposed to be listed on the bourse, according to Deutsche Bank, so I don’t intend to call Deutsche Bank and make an offer instead,” Blessing said in response to a query at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.

When asked a second time whether Commerzbank would consider bidding for Postbank, Blessing replied, “You have already sensed that I am very cautious.” (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

