Commerzbank says dividend for 2013 less likely
#Financials
August 9, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Commerzbank says dividend for 2013 less likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-biggest lender Commerzbank warned investors that a dividend payment for 2013 is becoming less likely as the business environment deteriorates.

After the bank reported a slump in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on a conference call that Commerzbank still aimed to pay a dividend for its fiscal year 2013.

“But the circumstances (for paying a dividend) have become more difficult,” he added.

Commerzbank shares lost 4.3 percent by 0807 GMT, making it the biggest decliner in Germany’s blue chip index DAX. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)

