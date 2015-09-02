Commerzbank CEO has no doubts about bank's dividend plans

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing on Wednesday said he had no reason to doubt the bank’s plans to pay a dividend for 2015 for the first time since the financial crisis.

“I have no reason to doubt” whether the group will be in a position to pay a dividend at the end of the year, barring any unforeseen events, Blessing said at a conference.

Germany’s second biggest bank by market value is more than half way through a four-year revival plan. The bank, which has not paid a dividend since 2007, said in August that it aimed to pay a dividend for the current year. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)