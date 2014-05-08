FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank says no steer on dividend until after stress test
May 8, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank says no steer on dividend until after stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s No. 2 lender Commerzbank will offer no guidance on when it may resume dividend payments until after the European Banking Authority has carried out its bank stress tests.

Commerzbank will likely fare well in the EBA stress test later this year, Chief Executive Martin Blessing told shareholders gathered for the bank’s annual meeting on Thursday.

“However, it is still unclear today how exactly Commerzbank will do in the test. And only when we know that, we will be able to say something on the dividend,” Blessing said.

The last dividend that Commerzbank paid was for the year 2007. Earlier this year, the lender dampened hopes that it would pay a dividend for its 2014 financial year.

At past shareholder meetings, investors had heavily criticized Commerzbank for failing to pay dividends and selling shares worth more than 10 billion euros, that potentially dilute payouts. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins)

