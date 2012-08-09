FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank finds no signs of wrongdoing in Euribor
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Commerzbank finds no signs of wrongdoing in Euribor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-biggest lender, Commerzbank, said it has found no wrongdoing by its staff in delivering data for the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), which is used as a reference for trillions of euros in euro-denominated loans and debt instruments.

“We have used the Euribor debate as an opportunity to review our internal procedures,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a conference call on Thursday.

“According to our current findings, we see no evidence of irregularities,” he said, adding that the bank has responded to requests for information from regulators.

Several banks are currently under investigation by EU antitrust regulators for suspected rigging of euro interest rates, the benchmark used when pricing bank lending in euros. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.