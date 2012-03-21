UPDATE 1-Commerzbank may strike EU deal in March -sources

* EU no longer asking for sale, but run-off

* Decision could be announced after supervisory board meeting next week

* Eurohypo could be integrated into investment bank

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Commerzbank and the European Commission are likely to announce a deal on the revamp of the German bank’s ailing mortgage division later this month, three people close to the bank told Reuters.

They said the European Commission will not insist on a sale of the state-backed bank’s Eurohypo unit, which has eaten away at the Frankfurt bank’s capital cushion since the euro zone crisis erupted.

“The decision could be announced after Commerzbank’s next supervisory board meeting,” one of them said. The supervisory board of Germany’s second-biggest lender will discuss the future of Eurohypo on March 28.

As part of the deal, which is just being finalised, Commerzbank will be banned from takeovers for one or two years in return for allowing the German bank to keep the division, the sources said.

Commerzbank and a EU Commission spokesman declined to comment.

EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that all elements of the new restructuring plan have been agreed upon.

“The last hurdles are taken, they were regarding Eurohypo. We modified the requirements,” Almunia was cited as saying in the paper’s Wednesday edition.

In return for allowing an 18-billion-euro ($24 billion)bailout in the financial crisis the European Commission asked Commerzbank to sell Eurohypo by 2014.

But Commerzbank has given up hope of finding a buyer for the unit, which posted a loss of almost 4 billion euros last year.

The lender now plans to wind down Eurohypo as quickly as possible in a bid to lift its share price and free up capital as regulators demand a thicker cushion to shield taxpayers.

Commerzbank now plans to integrate Eurohypo assets worth 25-30 billion euros. Only a tenth of the original loan book will remain.

The lender may integrate the viable mortgage business into its Corporates & Markets division, which focuses on large customers and investment banking, two sources said.

It is unlikely to put them into its Mittelstandsbank unit, Commerzbank’s cash cow, which specialises in lending to mid-sized companies, they added.

“Nothing else would make sense, as it would water down the story of the Mittelstandsbank”, a person close to the bank said.

“Eurohypo has a substantial covered bonds business that fits well into the capital markets activities of Corporates & Markets,” the source added.

The remaining assets of Eurohypo could be hived off to its internal bad bank, the so-called Portfolio Restructuring Unit (PRU).

However, Chief Executive Martin Blessing recently said that the PRU could be dismantled if the bank made faster progress in dealing with its toxic assets than expected. Remainders of the PRU would then be folded into the investment bank.

POLAND

Commerzbank views the acquisition ban as bearable given that it needs a lot of capital to comply with tougher bank rules and has little to spare for deals, sources close to the bank said.

However, Commerzbank recently looked at Polish banking assets in a bid to strengthen its footprint in the market where it is already present with its BRE bank unit, they said, adding this would have to wait now.

Spanish bank Santander recently announced it would combine its Kredyt Bank with Bank Zachodni WBK to turn the unit it bought just last year into Poland’s No. 3 lender.

Portugal’s Millennium bcp in December decided not to sell its majority stake in Bank Millennium after considering offers made for the Polish unit.