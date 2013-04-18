FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lone Star, Wells Fargo in talks to buy Eurohypo portfolio-source
April 18, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Lone Star, Wells Fargo in talks to buy Eurohypo portfolio-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Lone Star and Wells Fargo are in exclusive talks to buy a 4 billion pound ($6.09 billion) UK property loans portfolio, put up for sale by Commerzbank, a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

A deal could be struck as early as May, the source added.

Commerzbank, Wells Fargo and Lone Star declined to comment.

Germany’s second-largest lender is selling the UK property loans business of its mortgage unit Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, formerly known as Eurohypo as a way to cut down the size of its balance sheet.

