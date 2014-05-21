FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank says has suspended two forex traders
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank says has suspended two forex traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Wednesday said it had suspended two foreign exchange traders under suspicion of having attempted to manipulate euro/zloty prices in regular trading.

The attempted manipulation took place in January and one trader was suspended in February, a spokesman for the bank said. Following an internal probe, a second trader was suspended in May, the spokesman said.

The bank has discovered no evidence of any other attempts at the bank to manipulate currency prices, he said. Internal controls had identified the attempted manipulation, the spokesman said.

The news comes one day after Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin said it had discovered clear evidence that market participants had attempted to manipulate reference currency rates and widened the probe to include many more banks. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.