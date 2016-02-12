FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Fin Min declines to comment on Commerzbank results
February 12, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

German Fin Min declines to comment on Commerzbank results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The German government, the biggest shareholder in Commerzbank, will not comment on developments at the lender, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

“It’s our practice that we don’t comment on developments at individual banks,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

Commerzbank returned to profit in the fourth quarter as bad loan provisions fell and it drew a line under a six-year restructuring by announcing it would close its “bad bank” of troubled loans, sending its shares sharply higher. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley)

