Commerzbank to pay bonuses worth 200 mln in shares

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank will pay bonuses worth 150-200 million euros ($191-255 million) in shares rather than in cash, in a move to bolster its capital cushion to meet new bank rules.

The programme launched for several thousand eligible employees has seen big acceptance, Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Wednesday, according to the prepared text of a speech he is to hold at the bank’s annual meeting

“As of today, more than 80 percent of the eligible staff are participating,” Blessing said.

The new bonus scheme is part of Commerzbank’s plan to comply with new European Union capital rules to help banks weather future crises.

The bank reiterated that it had comfortably exceeded the requirements of European banks regulator EBA after converting debt instruments into equity and shrinking its lending business sharply, a move which analysts have criticised will hit its future profitability.

In London, more than 100 bankers recently scored a legal victory against Commerzbank for slashing their bonuses after huge losses at its former investment banking arms. (nL5E8G93R1)

Commerzbank, which has twice been bailed out by German taxpayers, also reiterated it expects to post “solid operating result” this year and to pay a dividend for 2013.