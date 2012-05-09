FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank Q1 net profit misses market estimates
May 9, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Commerzbank Q1 net profit misses market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank fell short of market expectations for net profit in the first quarter as the bank was hit by weak trading.

“Despite challenging markets we have made a solid start to 2012 and have not only achieved the EBA capital target earlier than demanded, but even surpassed it,” Chief Executive Martin Blessing on Wednesday said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commerzbank posted a net profit of 369 million euros ($479.51 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 416 million.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze

