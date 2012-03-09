Commerzbank took below 10 bln eur in 2nd LTRO-source

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank took less than 10 billion euros ($13.3 billion) in the latest ECB long-term refinancing operation, a source close to the bank said on Friday.

“Commerzbank took a single-digit billion euro amount”, the source said, adding that the money had been taken by the lender’s subsidiaries in other European countries to balance of assets and liabilities in these units.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

In the first long-term refinancing operation Commerzbank’s mortgage unit Eurohypo had taken roughly 10 billion euros, a different source had said last month. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze; editing by Martin Zwiebelberg)