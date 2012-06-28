FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank shares drop on cap hike for staff
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Commerzbank shares drop on cap hike for staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Commerzbank fell by more than 4 percent in early trading on Thursday in the wake of a capital increase which boosted the lender’s core tier one capital by 213.8 million euros ($266.33 million).

Commerzbank issued 176.5 million new shares to sell to employees as part of a share-based remuneration programme announced earlier this year.

The lender said on Thursday the shares had been placed at 1.27 euros apiece.

The shares slid 4.1 percent to 1.28 euros at 0726 GMT, underperforming the Stoxx 600 Banking index, which traded 0.5 percent lower.

Just under 90 percent of employees entitled to take part in the scheme opted to have their variable remuneration paid out in shares, the lender said.

The new shares are expected to be included in stock exchange trading for the first time on Monday next week, Commerzbank said. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.