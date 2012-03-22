FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank CEO aims for dividend for 2013 - report
March 22, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

Commerzbank CEO aims for dividend for 2013 - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank aims to pay a dividend for 2013, a German magazine reported, citing Chief Executive Martin Blessing.

The core business of Germany’s second biggest lender was developing solidly, and in 2015 at the latest Commerzbank should be able to post operating earnings of 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion), Blessing told monthly Manager Magazin.

Originally, Commerzbank had targeted this goal for 2011.

Commerzbank will be able to plug the capital hole identified by industry watchdog European Banking Authority without additional state aid, Blessing said, according to an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

The lender will shrink its mortgage portfolio by half and downsize its 20-billion euro shipping portfolio by a quarter, Blessing told the magazine.

Blessing also said that he sees developments in troubled European states like Portugal, Italy and Spain going into the right direction, although some risk that the euro zone could fall apart remained.

“The risk that the euro will fail is small but not zero,” Blessing said.

$1 = 0.7582 euros Reporting By Arno Schuetze

