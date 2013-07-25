FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank sells custody unit to BNP Paribas
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

Commerzbank sells custody unit to BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank is selling a custody unit to French BNP Paribas as it continues its efforts to streamline its portfolio.

“Depotbank (custody) services for investment companies are no longer part of the bank’s core business,” Commerzbank’s Chief Operating Officer Frank Annuscheit said in a statement on Thursday.

The roughly 80 employees of the unit 2013 managed a volume of 93 billion euros ($123 billion) as of the end of April.

Commerzbank is keeping its custody business for retail and corporate customers and direct custody services for institutional investors. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.