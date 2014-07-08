FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group says no contact from U.S. authorities
July 8, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Erste Group says no contact from U.S. authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank is not in touch with U.S. officials who have been probing European banks about dealings with countries blacklisted by the United States, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We have not been contacted by U.S. authorities,” a spokesman for Austria’s biggest bank said. Its shares were down 3.4 percent at 18.325 euros by 1013 GMT in a weaker European bank sector.

U.S. authorities have begun settlement talks with Germany’s Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank over their dealings with blacklisted countries, a source with knowledge of the investigation said earlier.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
