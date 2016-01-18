FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank reviews possibility of doing business in Iran
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank reviews possibility of doing business in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is reviewing the possibility of returning to Iran, less than a year after agreeing to pay $1.45 billion to settle sanctions violations tied to the country.

“Commerzbank is monitoring the development very closely and is reviewing a possible adjustment of its business policy,” a spokesman of Germany’s second largest lender said on Monday.

While the bank joins a raft of European companies signalling they are prepared to re-enter Iran’s market, Commerzbank’s stance contrasts to that of other European banks, including Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, which have said they would continue to refrain from doing business connected to Iran. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.