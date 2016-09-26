FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Commerzbank to cut 9,000 jobs in restructuring -Handelsblatt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Commerzbank to cut 9,000 jobs in restructuring -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is planning to cut around 9,000 jobs over the coming years as Germany's second biggest lender pushes ahead with a restructuring plan, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in the finance industry.

Squeezed by negative European Central Bank (ECB) interest rates, German banks have been seeking ways to boost revenue by passing on costs to corporate customers and increasing fees for retail depositors, but profit margins remain thin.

That leaves cost cutting high on the agenda.

Handelsblatt said it's not clear yet whether Commerzbank will resort to outright dismissals. The bank's restructuring will run through 2020 with costs of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), according to the newspaper.

Dividend payments for 2016 will be scrapped as part of the strategy revamp due to be published by Chief Executive Martin Zielke on Friday, the newspaper said.

The Frankfurt-based bank employs more than 50,000 people. A spokesman declined comment. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.