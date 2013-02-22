FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Commerzbank says seeks to avoid compulsory redundancies
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 22, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Commerzbank says seeks to avoid compulsory redundancies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of ‘seeks’ in headline)

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank said it aims to avoid compulsory redundancies as much as possible in its revamp that will see up to 6,000 jobs go by 2016.

Commerzbank also said on Friday it will not have compulsory redundancies until the end of 2014 - one year longer that it had initially promised - if the lender succeeds in cutting 600 domestic jobs by the end 2013.

In its in retail banking unit, Commerzbank wants to cut 1,800 positions by the end of 2015 and management plans to talk to labour representatives at the end of 2014 about further cuts.

Commerzbank announced the job cuts last month, part of its efforts to reduce costs and revive its struggling retail business. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.