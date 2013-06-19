FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank to cut 5,200 jobs
June 19, 2013 / 3:12 PM / in 4 years

Commerzbank to cut 5,200 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is to cut around 5,200 jobs, or 11 percent of its 48,000 staff, Germany’s second-largest lender said on Wednesday.

The job cuts will fall mainly on the bank’s domestic operations including at its retail banking unit, Commerzbank said.

Commerzbank has said 2013 will be a year of transition. It posted a net loss of 94 million euros ($126 million) in the first three months and booked a 493 million euro restructuring charge linked to 4,000-6,000 job losses. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

