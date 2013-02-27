Commerzbank says repaid ECB's LTRO II crisis loans

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank said it paid back on Wednesday the 6.2 billion euros ($8.11 billion) in crisis loans it took out as part of the European Central bank’s second Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO II) a year ago.

The ECB said last week that banks around Europe will repay less than half the expected amount of the crisis loans they took a year ago, suggesting much of the euro zone financial system is still hooked on cheap ECB funds.