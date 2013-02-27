FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank says repaid ECB's LTRO II crisis loans
February 27, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Commerzbank says repaid ECB's LTRO II crisis loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank said it paid back on Wednesday the 6.2 billion euros ($8.11 billion) in crisis loans it took out as part of the European Central bank’s second Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO II) a year ago.

The ECB said last week that banks around Europe will repay less than half the expected amount of the crisis loans they took a year ago, suggesting much of the euro zone financial system is still hooked on cheap ECB funds.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

