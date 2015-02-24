German prosecutors probe Commerzbank over Luxembourg tax

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have launched an investigation into Commerzbank in connection with suspected tax evasion by clients with Luxembourg accounts, the bank said on Tuesday.

Commerzbank said in a statement that it was fully cooperating with the investigation which it said concerned old cases that date back 10 years or more.

The statement from Commerzbank came after the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily said that more than 150 German prosecutors, tax inspectors and police had launched raids against suspected tax cheats and their bankers.

The newspaper said Cologne prosecutors were investigating several hundred cases of tax evasion and in some cases also suspected money laundering.

Prosecutors in Cologne confirmed they were investigating parties liable for taxation whom they suspected of hiding capital gains with Luxembourg banks. They declined to comment on the identities of the people and institutions involved. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)