FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German prosecutors say searches continue in Luxembourg tax probe
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

German prosecutors say searches continue in Luxembourg tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German prosecutors on Wednesday said they had confiscated documents in a tax investigation involving accounts in Luxembourg and that searches would continue.

Prosecutors confirmed that Germany’s second-largest bank Commerzbank was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

“The search activities are continuing,” said prosecutor Carolin Breloer.

Commerzbank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the investigation concerned old cases that date back 10 years or more. Prosecutors in Cologne are investigating parties whom they suspected of hiding capital gains with Luxembourg banks.

Commerzbank was not immediately available to comment on Wednesday. (Reporting by Matthias InverardiWriting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.