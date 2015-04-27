FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank's books for 1.4 bln euro share sale covered - source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank's books for 1.4 bln euro share sale covered - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s books are covered for its share sale launched on Monday to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) from institutional investors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The price range has not been set, the source said.

The sale follows Commerzbank’s agreement in March to pay $1.45 billion to settle an investigation into whether it breached U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran and Sudan.

Germany’ second-largest bank said it would seek to place the new shares with institutional investors, a move designed to raise its common equity Tier one ratio to more than 10 percent and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent. These ratios help to gauge a bank’s financial strength.

$1 = 0.9188 euros Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru. Editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.