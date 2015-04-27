FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank cap hike not related to Postbank sale - sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank cap hike not related to Postbank sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s capital hike is not connected in any way to plans by rival Deutsche Bank to sell its retail chain Postbank , two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

“Postbank is not an issue. The only reason for the cap hike was to strengthen capital ratios,” one source said.

Commerzbank on Monday launched a surprise capital hike, seeking to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) to strengthen its regulatory strength measures due to investor concerns.

The bank, Germany’s second-largest, said it would place the new shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure in a move designed to lift its common equity tier one ratio to over 10 percent and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.