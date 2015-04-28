FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Commerzbank shares likely to be sold at 12.10 euros apiece - source
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

New Commerzbank shares likely to be sold at 12.10 euros apiece - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - The new shares being offered in Commerzbank’s capital hike will likely be priced at 12.10 euros apiece - a discount of 6.3 percent to Monday’s close - a person familiar with the transaction said.

“The final guidance given to investors was that offers below 12.10 euros may miss out,” the person said, adding that books have been closed.

Germany’s second-largest bank had said on Monday it would seek to place 113.85 million new shares or 10 percent of its equity capital with institutional investors, a move designed to raise its common equity Tier one ratio to more than 10 percent and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.