Commerzbank cap hike to be priced near Monday's close - source

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank aims to price its capital increase as close as possible to the stock’s closing price, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Shares in the German bank closed at 12.915 euros on Monday.

Commerzbank said earlier it planned to raise as much as 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) by issuing new shares to improve its common equity tier 1 capital ratio to above 10 percent.