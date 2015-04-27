FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank cap hike to be priced near Monday's close - source
April 27, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank cap hike to be priced near Monday's close - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank aims to price its capital increase as close as possible to the stock’s closing price, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Shares in the German bank closed at 12.915 euros on Monday.

Commerzbank said earlier it planned to raise as much as 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) by issuing new shares to improve its common equity tier 1 capital ratio to above 10 percent.

$1 = 0.9162 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde

