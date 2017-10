FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Thursday said ongoing economic turmoil continues to put pressure on its 2012 earnings and reiterated that its target for loan loss provisions of around 1.7 billion euros ($2.18 billion) is ambitious due to worsening market conditions.

Commerzbank’s comment was in slides from a presentation to a financial conference in London. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)