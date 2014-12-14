Commerzbank says to raise prices for corporate clients -paper

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank plans to raise the price of its banking services for corporate customers due to persistent low interest rates, board member Markus Beumer told a newspaper.

“We will have to make some things more expensive,” Beumer, who is responsible for Commerzbank’s flagship business with German medium-sized companies known as the ‘Mittelstand,’ Handelsblatt newspaper quoted him on Sunday as saying.

Previously, the bank subsidised transaction business with money it earned from deposits, for example, but this is no longer possible amid low interest rates, he said.

“Therefore there is nothing we can do other than to negotiate step-by-step with our clients over the price of our transactions,” Beumer said in an interview released ahead of publication on Monday.

However, he ruled out charging punitive interest rates for savings deposits by retail customers and Mittelstand companies, saying such charges would continue to be applied only to large companies and institutional investors.

“For us, retail and Mittelstand company deposits have a much higher, strategic value: we use their deposits to make long-term loans,” Beumer said.

The same does not apply to large company and institutional investor deposits for regulatory reasons, he said.

To boost revenue, Commerzbank plans to offer its clients financing for commercial real estate properties such as warehouses. Commerzbank used to offer this type of financing through its property lender Eurohypo before it was wound down.

Unlike Eurohypo, Commerzbank would not provide this financing “in isolation,” Beumer said.

“It is an additional offering to our clients who are looking for a broad business relationship with us,” he said.

In addition, Commerzbank sees further opportunities for growth in lending to small corporate clients, who have been the traditional customers of Germany’s public sector savings banks.

“I admit that there is one area where I‘m offering aggressive conditions and that is in competing against savings banks,” Beumer said.

He said that when he sees competitors earning double-digit margins, while he agrees single-digit ones with his clients, this could either be seen as aggressive pricing, or simply pricing that was fair.