Commerzbank close to selling Japan property loan package -source
May 22, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank close to selling Japan property loan package -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is close to selling a 700 million euro ($957 million) portfolio of commercial property loans in Japan, a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

Germany’s second biggest lender has been working to cut its commercial real estate portfolio as part of efforts to slash its balance sheet and strengthen its financial footing.

Handelsblatt newspaper on Thursday also reported a deal on the Japanese property loans was close to being struck, citing financial sources.

Last year it struck a deal to sell a 5 billion euro property loan package in the United Kingdom and it is currently in the final stretch of selling up to 3.9 billion euros in Spanish property loans to U.S. investors. [ID: nL6N0O61U2] ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Philipp Halstrick, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

