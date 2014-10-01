Commerzbank to cut 60-70 jobs in fixed income, FX division -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank is cutting 60-70 jobs in its fixed income and currencies division in Frankfurt, several sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Commerzbank is offering severance packages and is aiming to carry out redundancies through voluntary layoffs, the lender said.

Commerzbank last year combined the sales and trading arms of its fixed income and currencies business.

The redundancies are part of the synergies that have been identified, one of the people said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)