FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank to cut over 450 more jobs in savings plan - sources
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank to cut over 450 more jobs in savings plan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany’s second-biggest bank, is widening the scope of its savings programme and plans to shed more than 450 jobs on top of an ongoing restructuring plan, three people familiar with the matter said.

At a staff meeting last week, Commerzbank’s works council representatives announced that the bank is targeting 350 jobs cuts at its finance department in Frankfurt by 2017 and 100 at sites in Duisburg and Berlin, according to people who attended the meeting.

“There have been signals from the board that there is more to come and that all departments of the group could be hit in the short term,” one of the people said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.