Commerzbank widens savings programme -Handelsblatt
July 28, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank widens savings programme -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany’s second-biggest bank, is widening the scope of its savings programme to outsource parts of its finance department, which includes accounting, German daily newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

The move would affect several hundred jobs, the newspaper said on Monday, citing financial sources.

Commerzbank, which is in the midst of a radical cost-cutting programme - its second in four years - last year announced plans to shed 5,200 of its 45,000 staff, pledging to cut management by 20 percent.

The bank has struggled to overhaul itself since receiving an 18 billion euro ($24.2 billion) bailout following a disastrous merger with Dresdner Bank in 2009.

Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment.

Handelsblatt quoted a spokeswoman for Commerzbank as saying: “Commerzbank is planning a restructuring in the Finance area as part of its regular review of business processes.” ($1 = 0.7447 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

