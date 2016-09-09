Commerzbank mulls Mittelstand changes, shrinking of investment bank - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany's second largest lender, is considering splitting up its business lending to small and medium-sized firms, as well as shrinking the size of its investment bank, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

The paper, citing sources familiar with the matter, said that lending to smaller business customers could be separated from that dealing with larger customers from the Mittelstand, Germany's community of small and medium-sized businesses.

The investment bank would concentrate on business with larger corporate customers, and reduce securities trading, the paper reported. Such plans could lead to big job cuts, the paper added.

Like other banks, Commerzbank is suffering from businesses borrowing less, a drag on its revenue from negative interest rates and a rising regulatory burden. It warned in August that its earnings would fall this year.

Under new CEO Martin Zielke, it is seeking to define a turnaround strategy and this week also picked former chief risk officer Stefan Schmittmann as its new chairman.

Commerzbank is expected to cut up to 20 percent of jobs at its Mittelstandsbank business, which in the past provided steady earnings from lending but has been struggling due to weak loan demand.

Commerzbank declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)