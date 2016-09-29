FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank says to cut nearly 10,000 jobs, halt dividend
September 29, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Commerzbank says to cut nearly 10,000 jobs, halt dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Thursday said it would cut nearly 10,000 jobs and stop paying dividends for the time being as it restructures to become profitable on a more sustainable basis by 2020.

Germany's second biggest lender said in a statement it expected restructuring costs of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as it combines business segments and works to cut costs.

It said it would slash 9,600 full-time positions or about 20 percent of staff as part of the revamp but plans to add 2,300 jobs in areas where business was growing, for a net reduction of 7,300. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
